Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 24,400 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $45.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

