Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

