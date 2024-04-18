Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 96,260 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after buying an additional 2,265,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after buying an additional 1,977,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $10,052,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

