TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $520,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IUSG opened at $112.99 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

