Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.19

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.19 and last traded at C$11.12, with a volume of 30417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$166.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.52 million. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2912736 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

