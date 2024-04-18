Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $518.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $475.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $493.36.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $456.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.12. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.