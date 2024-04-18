Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $7,449,100.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total transaction of $7,449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total transaction of $2,866,312.40.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total transaction of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total transaction of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,188.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.56.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

