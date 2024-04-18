Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of HIPO stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Hippo has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.57.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.28. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 130.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hippo will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hippo by 13.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hippo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hippo by 985.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
