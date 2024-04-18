Morgan Stanley Lowers Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target to $20.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HG. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HG stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Belfer Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.