Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

