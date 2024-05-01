Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $52.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

