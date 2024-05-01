Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Axos Financial stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

