Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 10.9 %

DQ opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

