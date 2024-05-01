Benchmark Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $106.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,525,140 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after acquiring an additional 73,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

