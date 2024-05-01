Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.4 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

