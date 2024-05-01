Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $858.80 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $101.71 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $952.07 and a 200-day moving average of $576.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,672. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

