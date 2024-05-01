Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.66, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

