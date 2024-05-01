Oppenheimer Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $55.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.19.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

