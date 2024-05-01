BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 249,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 695,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

BRC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $825.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

