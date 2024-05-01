Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $2.68 Average PT from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 559,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

