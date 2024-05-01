Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$11.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

CAS opened at C$9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$930.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.79. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

