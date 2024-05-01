Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.32 and last traded at $78.02. 166,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 512,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,745,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

