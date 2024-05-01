Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.11 and last traded at $113.66. Approximately 4,603,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,359,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock worth $29,129,527. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.