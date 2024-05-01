Super Group (SGHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Super Group Price Performance
SGHC opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Super Group has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
