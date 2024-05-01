Super Group (SGHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super Group Price Performance

SGHC opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Super Group has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Super Group

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.