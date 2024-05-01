LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Performance

LivePerson stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPSN

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.