Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $181.23. 1,522,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.54.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.