Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $159,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.92. The stock had a trading volume of 131,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $403.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

