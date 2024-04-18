Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells C$64,855.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$64,855.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.

Shares of GUD opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.24. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.86 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0202158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

