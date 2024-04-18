Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells C$64,855.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$64,855.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00.
- On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.
Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of GUD opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.24. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.86 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
