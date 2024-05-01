Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Williams Companies in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

WMB opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Williams Companies has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

