Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FBIN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 25.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

