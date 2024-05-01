Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.
Boston Properties Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BXP stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.
BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
