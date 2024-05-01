Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-5.950 EPS.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
