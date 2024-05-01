Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.43-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.310-9.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

