A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATEN

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,347.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,347.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,146 shares of company stock worth $1,598,166 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.