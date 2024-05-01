Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLD. Argus dropped their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

PLD opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

