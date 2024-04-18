Inese Kingsmill Purchases 45,000 Shares of Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) Stock

Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG – Get Free Report) insider Inese Kingsmill purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,905.00 ($32,196.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01.

Hipages Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online tradie marketplace and software as a service (SaaS) provider in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers hipages, an online tradie marketplace that provides local tradies with job leads and grow their business; and Builderscrack, an online home repair and renovation marketplace that enables homeowners to connect with local tradies.

