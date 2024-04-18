Financial Review: Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 5.73 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -2.71 Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 7.66 -$11.58 million ($142.00) -0.01

Gryphon Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 1 3 0 2.40 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Hut 8’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Summary

Hut 8 beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

