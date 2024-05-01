Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Down 3.9 %
Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
