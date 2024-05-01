Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Down 3.9 %

Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.