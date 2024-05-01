Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor updated its FY24 guidance to $0.685-0.71 EPS.

Amcor Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

