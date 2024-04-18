Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Humana has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $22.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HUM opened at $323.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.71. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

