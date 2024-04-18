Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 21.1% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $158.65 million and $4.46 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Hive Profile
Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.
Buying and Selling Hive
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
