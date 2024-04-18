High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider David Croll Buys 699,822 Shares

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Free Report) insider David Croll bought 699,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,989.32 ($27,089.88).

David Croll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Croll purchased 280,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$16,520.00 ($10,658.06).

On Monday, March 25th, David Croll acquired 138,447 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,891.48 ($5,091.28).

On Wednesday, February 14th, David Croll bought 50,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$2,750.00 ($1,774.19).

On Friday, February 2nd, David Croll purchased 230,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,420.00 ($8,012.90).

High Peak Royalties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82.

High Peak Royalties Company Profile

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets in the United States. It also holds 100% interest in four geothermal energy licenses covering 2,767 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

