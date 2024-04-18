Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DNLI stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 308,443 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $799,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
