Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 308,443 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $799,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

