DA Davidson Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

HOG stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

