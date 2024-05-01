Ares Management (ARES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ares Management to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

