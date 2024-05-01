B. Riley Weighs in on Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Orion Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ORN opened at $7.11 on Monday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $230.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,590 shares of company stock valued at $206,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

