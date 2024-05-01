Mullen Group Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.78 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
