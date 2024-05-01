Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Olympic Steel Price Performance
ZEUS opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $707.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.64.
Olympic Steel Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZEUS
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Olympic Steel
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.