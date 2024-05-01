Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $707.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZEUS

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.