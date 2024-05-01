Wayfair (W) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of W opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

