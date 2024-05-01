Booking (BKNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of $14.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $176 EPS for the current fiscal year and $210 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Booking Stock Down 1.8 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,452.03 on Wednesday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,538.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,394.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

